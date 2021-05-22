newsbreak-logo
Trafalgar, IN

Lester “Al” Shobe

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLester Allen “Al” Shobe of Trafalgar, Indiana, died at home on May 18, 2021. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana 8/24/44. He was preceded in death by his parents Luster and Martha Shobe, son Samuel Shobe, and sister Judy Shobe of Noblesville. He is survived by his wife (Rosa) of 30 years, brother Don Shobe of Acton, and children; Randy (Mary) Shobe, Bill (Teresa) Shobe, Lorie (Ed) Hacker, Nicholas Shobe, Zachary Shobe, stepchildren Mike (Lori) Doan, Adam (Cindy) Doan, and Jarl (Sandy) Smith. He has 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

