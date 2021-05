FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council will not be electing a third mayor pro tempore in less than six months. As he pledged to do when he was elected to the position and at the April meeting of the council, George Jebaily said he had spoken with newly elected Councilmen Bryan Braddock and William Schofield and determined that he did not need to resign from the position in order to create a vacancy that would result in another election.