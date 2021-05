Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its made-from-scratch dishes and fun-loving, eclectic atmosphere, is excited to have partnered with Cancer Support Community Central Indiana. Chuy’s helped raise $4,649 and gain awareness for Emma’s Art Kits as part of its grand opening celebration of its newest central Indiana location. Chuy’s Southport, located at 4670 Southport Crossing Drive in Indianapolis, opened on March 30.