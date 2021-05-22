The 12 Most Romantic Flowers for Your Garden

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThere’s a super-simple way to feel happier: Plant some flowers. We’ve touted the benefits of gardening before, and we stand by the belief that a gorgeous garden full of flowers—or a few pots on your balcony, patio or deck—will raise your spirits, even on your most frazzled days. Plant a combination of both annual flowers and perennials, which return for many years, to attract pollinators and provide color, texture and fragrance. Flowering shrubs also provide reliable color and structure to round out your design. Incorporating many different kinds of plants also creates a cottage feel, making any garden setting a little dreamier. With layers of flowers and shrubs—incorporating a few of what we’re deeming the most romantic flowers you can grow—you can create a Impressionist-painting-worthy escape in your own garden.

