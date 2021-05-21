newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fishing Report: First king salmon of the season on Ship Creek

alaskasnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather Lab: A look back at lessons learned during the 20-21 school year. As the school year comes to an end for many students this week, we take a pause to look back at the 2020-2021 school year. It was anything but normal, but there was still a lot of learning going on across Alaska and some fun too. Thanks to the internet and video conferencing, Meteorologist Melissa Frey was able to bring Alaska students into the Weather Lab with Alaska's News Source for lessons on meteorology.

www.alaskasnewssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Salmon#School Year#The Weather Lab#News Source#Alaska Students#This Week#Meteorology#Fun#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Anchor Point, AKHomer News

Todd Jacobson wins king salmon derby with 26-pound catch

The Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce awarded more than $10,500 in awards and payouts for the 26th annual Anchor Point King Salmon Derby and Calutta May 15. Seventy-six anglers participated in this year’s king salmon derby, and 33 fish were weighed in. “Congratulations to our Anchor Point King Salmon Derby...
Texas Statethepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Texas Lakes

Lake Meredith: FAIR. Water stained; 67 degrees; 51.40 feet low. Black bass are fair to slow on worms, spinners, and crankbait finding structures but are tough to reach. Walleye are great using smaller spinners, crankbait, and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs working timber. White bass are slow. Channel catfish are fair fishing stinkbait and cut bait.
Hobbiesbuffaloreflex.com

Pomme de Terre fishing report

Water temperature: 60-66 degrees. Water condition: The lake is currently 3 feet high. The lake is slightly on the rise after Sunday’s rainfall event. The water is stained to clear; however, as the influx of water makes it way down the lake, water clarity should be dirty in the upper ends to stained in the lower end.
Billings, MTravallirepublic.com

Fishing report: General season and paddlefish on Yellowstone open Saturday

BILLINGS — While it would seem there are less opportunities to fish because of runoff, that’s not necessarily the case. That's because the general fishing season begins Saturday. This mostly affects the western fishing district, as rivers and streams are open year-round — unless noted in the regulations — in the central and eastern districts.
Petersburg, AKPetersburg Pilot

Petersburg Fishing Report

The time is here for steelhead! If you haven’t yet been out searching for the elusive steelhead there are still a few weeks left while these spring spawning fish are present in freshwaters. Water temperatures are warming and anglers will find increasing opportunities for Dolly Varden and Cutthroat trout. Try fishing around log jams, cutbanks, deep pools, and eddy lines where these species seek calm water to efficiently wait and watch for tasty morsels to drift by with the current.
Hobbieslongrangesportfishing.net

Long Range Fish Report

We saw incredible signs of 40-60lb bluefin last night in the dark, but could not get the right school. We're seeing the same sign after sunrise as well. We've started scratching away at them very slowly. Our main focus is to stay on the fish until bite time today or...
HobbiesTraverse City Record-Eagle

RECREATIONAL FISHING REPORT

Water temperatures dropped with the cold weather. Water levels in the lakes and rivers are up due to last week’s rain but fishing activity remains low due to the cold. Charlevoix: No boats have been out and not many anglers were fishing the channel during the day. A couple lake trout and walleye were caught in the channel after dark.
HobbiesWave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

I’m beginning to wonder if Spring ever arrive? Night temperatures and blustery winds still dominate the weather pattern. Jamaica Bay saw an invasion of small bass this past week.Most of the fish popping up around Ruffle Bar and the Marine Park Bridge. Small bucktails, shads and poppers seem to be a good arsenal to carry.
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

KING salmon derby planned

KETCHIKAN (KDN) — For the first time since 2017, Ketchikan will have a king salmon derby. Ketchikan CHARR King Salmon Derby coordinator Michael Briggs said via a phone call Friday that the derby is set to be held on June 18, 19 and 20, in addition to June 25, 26 and 27.
Hobbiesnewmainenews.com

Creek Fishing Tips

Creek fishing can be fun and rewarding as they are sometimes under fished by people who know what they are doing. If you don’t have a boat or even want to get in touch with what drove you to fishing to start with, then creek fishing may be the thing for you. So I have compiled some creek fishing tips that may provide you with some great fun and a bucket full of fish!
HobbiesGainesville.com

Area Fishing Report: Anglers antsy for gag grouper, red snapper season

Inshore gulf action has been good out of most ports, despite often-blustery conditions. Keith and Claudia Obeck, a Texas couple honeymooning in Florida, hired Capt. Travis Blucher to take them out from Cedar Key on Tuesday. The Obecks are used to good speckled trout fishing in their home coastal waters, but neither had ever caught a snook or a tripletail. They let Capt. Travis know they’d love to change that.
HobbiesFergus Falls Daily Journal

In the early season, catch more fish!

As a fishing educator and TV show host, one of my goals is to help people find and catch more fish. With that in mind, I am constantly researching and experimenting with new fishing equipment and cutting-edge fishing techniques, as well as staying on the lookout for good bites that materialize across the Midwest. This process has revealed some suggestions that I think can be useful for other anglers looking to “up their game” this fishing season.
Hobbiesdanapointtimes.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Wilson, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Spring derby fishermen cast for king salmon

WILSON — On Saturday morning, Tim Lockhart of Youngstown and his friend Don Haseley cast off on Lockhart’s boat – “One More” – from a slip by the Sunset Bar and Grill in Wilson to try their luck at catching the heaviest king salmon in Lake Ontario. Lockhart said he fishes Lake Ontario almost every year at this time for the spring Lake Ontario counties derby.
Hobbieshometowndailynewsarchives.com

MDC Report Podcast: Seasons Opening, Upcoming Free Fishing Weekend

This week’s edition of the Missouri Department of Conservation Report Podcast features Stone County Agent Dan Akin talking about two seasons set to begin, Black Bass Fishing and Squirrel. Also, about an upcoming Youth Event and Missouri Free Fishing Weekend.
Port Aransas, TXraymondville-chronicle.com

Saltwater Weekly Fishing Report

Port Aransas GOOD. 74 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the shallows, out in the channels, or around the jetties and are good on soft plastics, shrimp, or you can throw topwater early in the ay. Black drum are good on Bass assassins around vegetation or structure. Corpus Christi GOOD. 78 degrees. Redfish are good on live mullet on […]
outdoorsfirst.com

Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament sees youngest champion ever

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – Last year, the Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center reported multiple records: the most boats at 455, the most registered anglers at 1,562, and the youngest champion the tournament has ever seen.