A man was hospitalized Thursday with a gunshot wound, and Roanoke police were trying to determine who did it and where. Officers responded about 10 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man wounded in the 3700 block of Green Spring Avenue Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man from a house on that block to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and he was expected to survive, according to a city police news release.