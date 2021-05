HANFORD — A man is in jail and another is badly injured after a hit-and-run turned into a chase and a shootout. According to a report from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on Monday to assisted CHP in a collision involving an overturned milk tanker in the area of 18th and Kansas avenues in rural Kings County. The tanker had been in a collision with a second vehicle, resulting in the driver being ejected from the big rig and sustaining severe injuries.