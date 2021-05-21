Dorothy Blackwell Luncheon conducted virtually

A National Day of Prayer event will take place at the Florence County Complex on Thursday at noon. The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer event is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty – ‘Now the Lord is Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.’” The event is sponsored by local churches. The Florence County Complex is located at 180 North Irby Street. The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of religious observance in the United States of America in which people are called upon to pray for their country. The first official day of prayer in the U.S. was in 1775, when the Continental Congress called for the public to fast and pray for the leadership of the Colonies. After that time, Presidents periodically called the nation to pray during times of war or other hardships. In 1952, Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels, and Sen. Frank Carlson of Kansas, encouraged by the Rev. Billy Graham, initiated a bill calling for the President to designate one day a year as a National Day of Prayer. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed a joint resolution into law.