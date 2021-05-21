newsbreak-logo
Florence County, SC

Dorothy Blackwell Luncheon conducted virtually

SCNow
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunches were donated Friday by the Florence County Senior Citizens Association as part of the annual Dorothy Blackwell Luncheon. This year’s lunch was conducted virtually with meals donated to care team members at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.

Florence County, SC
Society
City
Florence, SC
County
Florence County, SC
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence Election Director David Alford to retire June 30

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County will be searching for a new election director for the first time in 12 years. David Alford, the Florence County election director since March 2009, told the Morning News that he planned to retire effective June 30. “June 30, 2021, will be my last day...
Florence County, SCSCNow

GUEST COLUMN: Tenacious Grace grateful for United Way support

Tenacious Grace has a heart for hurting women in our community … women in offices scattered across the city and women not certain of their next meal on the street. This passion led Tenacious Grace to the women’s housing unit (H-pod) of the Florence County Detention Center in June 2015. They have been serving currently and formerly incarcerated women ever since.
Florence County, SCFlorence News Journal

National Day of Prayer event set for Thursday

A National Day of Prayer event will take place at the Florence County Complex on Thursday at noon. The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer event is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty – ‘Now the Lord is Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.’” The event is sponsored by local churches. The Florence County Complex is located at 180 North Irby Street. The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of religious observance in the United States of America in which people are called upon to pray for their country. The first official day of prayer in the U.S. was in 1775, when the Continental Congress called for the public to fast and pray for the leadership of the Colonies. After that time, Presidents periodically called the nation to pray during times of war or other hardships. In 1952, Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels, and Sen. Frank Carlson of Kansas, encouraged by the Rev. Billy Graham, initiated a bill calling for the President to designate one day a year as a National Day of Prayer. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed a joint resolution into law.