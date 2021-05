The National Hockey League is preparing for one of its most unique drafts this upcoming July. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of hockey was changed across the world with a number of prospects eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft not getting an opportunity to play a full season of hockey. That forced some prospects to find other leagues to play in to keep sharp with their games. However, there were others prospects who were not so fortunate, and could not find enough suitable ice-time to help improve their draft stock.