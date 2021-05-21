Police investigate April pepper spraying and assault in southwest Roanoke
Police are investigating an incident last month in which a woman was reportedly sprayed with a chemical, then physically assaulted outside a southwest Roanoke business. Search warrants filed Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court said the woman had gotten into her vehicle and had already shifted into drive "when an unknown subject opened the driver's side door to her vehicle, sprayed her with pepper spray and began striking her with what felt like a closed fist."roanoke.com