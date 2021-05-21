newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Police investigate April pepper spraying and assault in southwest Roanoke

By Neil Harvey
Roanoke Times
 1 day ago

Police are investigating an incident last month in which a woman was reportedly sprayed with a chemical, then physically assaulted outside a southwest Roanoke business. Search warrants filed Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court said the woman had gotten into her vehicle and had already shifted into drive "when an unknown subject opened the driver's side door to her vehicle, sprayed her with pepper spray and began striking her with what felt like a closed fist."

roanoke.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Assault#Pepper Spray#Search Warrants#Roanoke Circuit Court#Southwest Roanoke#Cellphone Records#Attack#Drive#Grandin Road#Acquaintances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Roanoke, VAWSET

'I just want answers:' Roanoke family pleads for answers in son's death

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke family is begging for answers after their son's body turned up in the Roanoke River. In late March, Roanoke Police said they found 40-year-old Travis Hill’s body in the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park. His mother, Gloria Lewis, said he’d been missing for weeks, but they could not file a police report because of his age.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Roanoke, VAWSET

Fire ignites inside Roanoke assisted living facility

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A fire ignited inside an assisted living facility in Roanoke Saturday morning. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded just after 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Hershberger Road NW when a fire alarm was triggered. Responding fire crews found smoke coming from an apartment in the multi-family assisted...
NBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Crews respond to fire at assisted living center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded at around 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Hershberger Rd. NW for a fire alarm and found smoke leaving an assisted living center within an apartment. The flames were put out within 10 minutes of dispatch and contained to the original apartment....
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

CASEY: Roanoke trash truck sideswipes parked car — who pays?

When the hydraulic grabber arm on a city garbage truck fails to return to its normal resting position after setting down an empty trash barrel, it protrudes from the truck’s passenger side. And when a trash truck in that state navigates a street with cars parked on both sides, guess...
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

After nearly 40 years, Law Library leaves the Roanoke courthouse

Even in the 19th century, people drew doodles. Evidence of this can be found locally, in an 1819 copy of "The Laws of Virginia" which, for decades, has been on display in the library at Roanoke's courthouse. Just inside that thick, brown tome — published in Richmond, 202 years ago...