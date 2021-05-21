newsbreak-logo
Roanoke students 12 and up can get vaccine at high schools next week

By Jeff Sturgeon
Roanoke Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents 12 and up who attend Roanoke City Public Schools can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at free clinics next week. Shots will be administered next Friday from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Patrick Henry High School and from 1 to 4 p.m. at William Fleming High School, district officials said Friday.

roanoke.com
