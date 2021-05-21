Sierra Club Celebrates Passage of Nevada Resolution to Protect 30x30
Las Vegas, NV-- Today, the Nevada Assembly passed AJR3, a resolution in support of protecting 30% of the lands and waters in Nevada by 2030 as a necessary step to protect natural systems and mitigate the climate and extinction crises. The resolution also calls for the establishment of the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument and the permanent protection of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge from the threat of military expansion.