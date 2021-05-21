Column: Guardrails for managed care

I gave this fight everything I had, but it looks like the state is going to be forced to accept the governor’s $2.2 billion Managed Care Plan for Medicaid expansion. Earlier this session, I amended Senate Bill 131 to require the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to implement internal managed care instead of outsourcing to out-of-state, for-profit, private corporations. The Senate rejected my amendment. Instead, the bill went to conference committee where some “guardrail” language was inserted. Though this issue will still need some work next year, this at least gives the Legislature some input into the boundaries within which the corporations tasked with overseeing Medicaid will need to operate to meet the needs of Medicaid patents and the health care providers who treat them.