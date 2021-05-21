Please Enable JavaScript

newsbreak-logo
InternetWired

When to Reply on Social Media—and When to Not

I have a tenet that I follow when it comes to social media conflagrations: Don’t add your air to someone else’s fire. This rule has saved my butt multiple times. For example, during one social media snafu, a writer responded to a post I made of an article I’d written, saying she wanted to discuss our opposing views—in a Facebook forum of thousands of people. The wording and tone of her comment showed she wasn’t interested in a real dialog, so I didn’t respond. Had I agreed to the request or made a snarky comment like “Get your own damn articles published,” I would have been following her playbook to gain attention for herself and undermine me and my work. Should I have done something else? I figured I’d check with the experts.
Computersscmagazine.com

Malware used zero-day exploit to take screenshots of victims’ Macs

Apple patched a vulnerability that was actively exploited by malware actors to bypass the Transparency Consent and Control (TCC) framework, allowing them to take screenshots of infected victims’ computer desktops without having to even trick them into granting permissions first. TCC bypasses are serious business. Because the TCC system controls...
Internetmalwarebytes.com

How to delete your Twitter account: the deactivation process

You may decide to delete your Twitter account, because social media isn’t for everyone. Perhaps you set up an account to see what the big deal is. Maybe you wanted to hang out with friends but you’re all moving to a new platform. It’s possible the service just isn’t very good and filled with trolls or bad content. Some folks also discover that they’ve posted a little too much personal information down the years and would like a clean break.
Cell Phonesmediarunsearch.co.uk

Dark mode gone on Facebook? Users are complaining about Android | social networks

A a program Act The social networking site Facebook It turned white and did not miss Enable dark mode After updating, according to users’ complaints on Twitter This Wednesday (26). One an insect Affects the button to select the night theme, and prevents Facebook from going black again. a Tech ToDo Error clone on two smartphones Male in appearanceAnd I found that the problem does not affect Iphone (iOS).
Internetlifewire.com

Twitter Makes Spaces Available on Desktop and Mobile Browsers

Twitter’s Spaces is now accessible on browsers, making the relatively new audio-only feature even more widely available. The social network announced on Wednesday that users can access Spaces from their desktop or mobile web browsers. Before, you could only use the feature on the Twitter iOS or Android app. Twitter’s...
Cell Phonessnyk.io

Hunting intent-based Android security vulnerabilities with Snyk Code

In our previous blog, we explored the nature of intent-based Android security vulnerabilities. Now we’re going to dive into how we performed our security analysis on apps in the Google Play Store with Snyk Code. In order to hunt for these types of vulnerabilities, a dataset was created along with...
InternetDesign Taxi

Facebook Will Penalize Accounts That Spread Misinformation By Pushing Posts Down

Facebook is finally taking action against misinformation super-spreaders, which have dealt a hefty blow to the site’s credibility in recent years. The tech firm now wants to give its users more information before they like or follow a page. Upon visiting a page, you may start seeing a popup that reads, “This Page has repeatedly shared false information.”
InternetWe Are Change

Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Global Campaign to Censor Vaccine Hesitancy

Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company’s efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine. Leaked company documents provided by two whistleblowers detail Facebook’s plan to combat “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide via “comment demotion”. “They’re trying to control this content before it even...