Huntington Beach, CA

Adrian Kickback TikTok Video Trend, Party Explained [WATCH]

By Jessica McBride
Heavy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the TikTok Adrian Kickback video, party, and trend? Adrian’s kickback has gone viral, and it appears to promise quite a good time on a California beach. However, it’s also a song by Adrian Hour, an Argentinian DJ and music producer. You can watch the videos of both the...

heavy.com
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Country
Argentina
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

TikTok's Duet Feature Spawns New Bonkers Video Trend

A brand new trend has sprung up online using TikTok's duet feature in order to make incredible video compilations. The social media platform's popularity has soared, with fans jumping on challenges, stitches, dances or re-using viral sounds. The duet function has proven to be a hit since it launched last...
Celebritiesearmilk.com

Watch Pheelz party with friends in “Somebody” [Video Premiere]

Afrobeats music producer and singer, Pheelz has released the highly anticipated music video for “Somebody.” This is a repeat-worthy record with memorable lyrics and a rhythm that is as cool as the artist’s persona. In the song, he paints the picture of the life he wants to live and the elements he wants to be surrounded by. These elements include friends, family, and music. In the hook, he sings: “I just want to party / to party sipping Bacardi / with friends and family.”
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Vitaly returns to YouTube after a year off and nobody noticed

Veteran YouTuber Vitaly ‘VitalyzdTv’ Zdorovetskiy returned to the platform after more than a year-long break from making videos, but most of his viewers don’t seem to have gotten the message. Those who have been on YouTube for a number of years have probably heard of or seen some of Vitaly’s...
Behind Viral VideosNME

Watch Guy Fieri headbang to Slipknot in viral TikTok clip

A clip of Guy Fieri headbanging in the front row at a Slipknot show in 2019 has gone viral on TikTok – you can see the video footage below. The US restaurateur and TV presenter was captured on camera by Alexandria Crahan, the photographer daughter of Slipknot co-founder and percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan.
Behind Viral Videoshiplatina.com

Hilarious #LatinaMomsBeLike Videos on TikTok

We love our Latina moms, you could even say we adore them most of the time. Some of us already are them! But OMG, they can be so extra sometimes. It’s actually pretty hilarious all of the quirks, superstitions, and idiosyncrasies there are when it comes to Latina moms. There are literally hundreds of TikTok videos with the hashtags, #LatinaMomsBeLike and #HispanicMomsBeLike, and we kind of fell down the rabbit hole. The accuracy is astonishing. They may drive us crazy sometimes, but we wouldn’t change them for the world, so all in good fun, we’ve decided to share some of our favorite #LatinaMomsBeLike TikTok videos here. Honestly, we bet mami would find these skits hilarious too, especially since well…abuela probably did the same things to her.
Internethowtogeek.com

What Does “Link in Bio” Mean on Social Media?

If you’re an Instagram user, you may have seen someone on the platform refer to their “link in bio” in a video or image post. Here’s what that is and where you can find it. “Link in Bio?”. The link in bio is the single link in the upper section...
CelebritiesPosted by
US105

Kip Moore Captains a Carefree, Colorful Party Bus in His Quirky ‘Good Life’ Video [Watch]

Kip Moore plays the part of good-timing bus driver for a collection of happy-go-lucky eccentrics in the music video for his new single, "Good Life." The singer's return to the road for the first time in over a year — ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — is cause for celebration, and in "Good Life"'s music video, he makes a point of highlighting the euphoric power of human connection. Whether that comes in the form of an in-person country concert or a crowded bus full of partying strangers, that togetherness is something that both Moore and his fans have missed since quarantine took effect.
MusicYour EDM

FREAK ON Drops Rump Shaking Music Video for “Recycle That” [WATCH]

FREAK ON has made a name for himself with his distinct style of booty bouncing tech house — and today he presents his first-ever music video for “Recycle That.”. Last month we premiered the single, which landed on Dr. Fresch’s House Call Records. The song showcases FREAK ON’s playful synth work, expert flow and addictive hooks — and the music video drives home the “tongue-in-cheeks” concept with trippy visuals and a fair share of derrière.
Musiconeedm.com

Introducing Renowned DJ and Producer Flatfoot Sam

Flatfoot Sam has been dabbling in the intricacies of music production ever since taking an interest in Dance music from 18 years old. He kicked off his career with the releases of a few vinyl bangers in the early ’90s, which cemented his place in the industry. Shortly after, he found his feet in a new line of work – promoting dance parties. His admiration for dance music has trumped every other genre that the scene has to offer, Flatfoot Sam has always been beguiled by the beauty and emotion conveyed through the art of electronic dance music. We caught up with Flatfoot Sam to see what he’s all about:
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Korzus release video for “You Can’t Stop Me” with Christian Cavalera

Korzus proposes a reflection about the effects of bullying on the new single new single “You Can’t Stop Me”. The song brings to the viewer a debate and had a cinematographic video clip produced by the renowned director Leo Liberti. In such an atypical moment caused by social isolation, the...
Jobsgoodmenproject.com

Loca [Video]

Sofia works as a janitor at a school, where she goes about her seemingly endless work, often left alone and listening to self-help affirmations on her headphones. Every day, an instructor named Ivan comes after school to teach students skating. Sofia enjoys watching them, and she and Ivan exchange friendly glances of understanding. But she has never interacted with him and often leaves before the skating club ends for the day. One day, though, the skating class ends prematurely because of rain, and they find themselves getting ready to leave at the same time.