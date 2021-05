WattAnt is a new portable power station equipped with swappable batteries and capable of providing up to 3100Wh of power. The small portable power station is capable of providing up to 3000W of pure sine wave output and can be fully charge from flat in just four hours. Thanks to the swappable battery design you can quickly swap out flat four charged in the power station uses LiNiO2, offering more than double the energy density compared with lead-acid battery or LifePO4. This allows WattAnt power station to be more compact and suitable for mobile use because it is easier to carry and takes up less storage space, when compared to other power stations on the market.