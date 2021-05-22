RAI's Certification Process Aims To Prevent AIs From Turning Into HALs

[T]he Responsible Artificial Intelligence Institute (RAI) -- a non-profit developing governance tools to help usher in a new generation of trustworthy, safe, Responsible AIs -- hopes to offer a more standardized means of certifying that our next HAL won't murder the entire crew. In short they want to build "the world's first independent, accredited certification program of its kind." Think of the LEED green building certification system used in construction but with AI instead. Work towards this certification program began nearly half a decade ago alongside the founding of RAI itself, at the hands of Dr. Manoj Saxena, University of Texas Professor on Ethical AI Design, RAI Chairman and a man widely considered to be the "father" of IBM Watson, though his initial inspiration came even further back.