Lee Health partners with Healthcare Network and NCH to host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

Lee Health is partnering with Healthcare Network and NCH Healthcare System to host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, May 24 at 11 a.m.

The town hall will be interactive and will give community members an opportunity to ask questions through Facebook and have them answered by Lee Health, Healthcare Network and NCH leaders.

The panel for the virtual town hall will include:

· Larry Antonucci, M.D., MBA, President & CEO, Lee Health

· Mary Beth Saunders, D.O, System Medical Director Epidemiology, Lee Health

· Corin DeChirico, D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Healthcare Network

· Ilia Echevarria, PhD, MS, RN, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, NCH Healthcare System, Director of the NCH COVID Response Team

· Moderator: Lindsey Morton, Creative Services Manager, Lee Health

The virtual town hall will be live at www.facebook.com/leehealth , www.facebook.com/nch florida or www.facebook.com/HealthcareNetworkSWFL or on Lee Health’s website www.leehealth.org or Healthcare Network’s website, www.healthcareswfl.org .