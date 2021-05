Over the past 14 months, the pandemic has brought to nursing homes and assisted living facilities illness, death, isolation and untold suffering. The numbers tell only part of the story, but they are staggering. In the state’s long-term care facilities, 25,445 COVID-19 cases and 3,498 deaths were recorded in Cook County. DuPage County had 5,355 cases and 743 deaths, and Lake County had 4,160 cases and 558 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.