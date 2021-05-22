Video: Nate Diaz shares behind-the-scenes look at UFC 263 training camp
Nate Diaz is in high gear for his awaited return to the cage, which will take place next month at UFC 263 against No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards. Diaz, who hasn’t competed since a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal back in Nov. 2019, was originally expected to face Edwards at UFC 262 earlier this month. However, a small injury bumped Diaz from the card and forced the promotion to re-book the matchup for the next pay-per-view (PPV) event.www.mmamania.com