Black Homeowner’s Appraisal Doubled After a White Friend Stood in for Her

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis, Indiana, was able to get her house appraised for over $100,000 more after she restaged her home by removing all evidence of her ethnicity. The homeowner, Carlette Duffy, has now filed a housing discrimination complaint in conjunction with the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, or FHCCI, alleging that her home value rose substantially after she removed items from her home that identified her race and asked a White male friend to sit in on an appraisal. "I get choked up even thinking about it now because I was so excited and so happy, and then I was so angry that I had to go through all of that just to be treated fairly," Duffy told WXIN.