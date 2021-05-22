newsbreak-logo
Black Homeowner’s Appraisal Doubled After a White Friend Stood in for Her

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 1 day ago
WISH-TV reported that Carlette Duffy of Indiana filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after she said she was racially discriminated against while getting her home appraised in 2020. According to the report, an initial appraisal came in $149,000 less than the final one, after Duffy staged the home with a white friend standing in for her. Duffy told WISH-TV that personal research put her home’s value at approximately $185,000. An initial appraisal valued it at $125,000. The next appraisal came in at $110,000.

