VersusGame Gives Fans a Shot at $1M During the BBMAs
The competition at this year’s Billboard Music Awards is fierce, with artists from around the globe competing for the coveted golden mic. Predicting what artists will take home marquee awards like Top New Artist and Top Group takes a combination of skill, knowledge, and a little bit of luck, three ingredients that can win you bragging rights as the ultimate arbiter of the music scene. VersusGame wants to reward you with something even better if you can guess the winners on May 23rd: Money.www.billboard.com