newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

VersusGame Gives Fans a Shot at $1M During the BBMAs

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe competition at this year’s Billboard Music Awards is fierce, with artists from around the globe competing for the coveted golden mic. Predicting what artists will take home marquee awards like Top New Artist and Top Group takes a combination of skill, knowledge, and a little bit of luck, three ingredients that can win you bragging rights as the ultimate arbiter of the music scene. VersusGame wants to reward you with something even better if you can guess the winners on May 23rd: Money.

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richards
Person
Cameron Dallas
Person
Taylor Caniff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Game Music#Music Scene#New Music#The Top Male Artist#The Top Rap Artist#Top Group#Home Marquee Awards#Real Money#Luck#Billboard#Versusgame Players#Rapper#Pop Culture#Bragging Rights#Artists#Categories#Mobile Gaming#Coins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Bandai Namco Celebrates Pacman’s 41st Birthday With a Music Video

Time Flies When You’re Running a Maze, Fleeing From Ghosts. Is it really Pac-Man‘s 41st birthday already? It feels like just yesterday we were reporting on the hungry yellow semi-circle’s big 40th. Time may have ceased to have any meaning in the pandemic, but Pac-Man’s anniversary is still worth making a big deal about, and Bandai Namco agrees. This year, the company decided to celebrate with a number of activities and partnerships designed to get Pac-Man fans active–or rather, PAC-TIVE–in mind, body, and in their communities. Oh, and there’s a surreal theme song and music video by WEiRDCORE to go along with it, written, produced, and performed by musical artist Yaeji featuring DiAN. We’re not quite sure what to make of this video, to be honest, but the song is already stuck in our heads.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat & SZA added to 2021 BBMAs

Dick Clark Productions and NBC have announced that Doja Cat & SZA have been added to the superstar lineup of performers for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Thanks Fans: "I Appreciate The Love"

It's crazy to think that J. Cole has a day job as a basketball star and has the No. 1 album at the top of the charts, but 2021 is full of surprises. The Rwanda Patriots baller recently released his stellar The Off-Season album, and as the project continues to rack up tens of millions of streaming numbers, Cole World is over in Africa going hard in the paint.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Concert Ends After He Jumps In Crowd With $2M Ice, Fans Pull His Chain

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been eager to prove to the hip-hop community and the streets alike that he's still valid despite being one of the most controversial figures in the game, perhaps of all time. He was able to avoid a potential minimum sentence of 47 years in his high-profile RICO case by cooperating with the feds, effectively earning him the title of a "rat."
Public HealthPosted by
94.5 KATS

Music Venue Offers COVID-19 Shots to Fans

Red Rocks has begun offering COVID-19 vaccine shots to fans attending shows at the Morrison, Colo.-based amphitheater. Each night, 100 doses will be given on a first-come-first-served basis, and everyone who takes advantage of the offer will be given a shirt marking the venue's 80th year, along with a voucher with discounts on products purchased there. The program began last night at a performance by EDM star Diplo. Upcoming rock shows include Foreigner, the Black Crowes, Bob Weir and Joe Bonamassa.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Saweetie’s Got Game in Athletic ‘Fast (Motion)’ Video

Saweetie showcases her athleticism in her new video for “Fast (Motion).” The song will appear on her upcoming Pretty Bitch Music, which arrives on June 25th via Warner Records. In the James Larese-directed clip, Saweetie hits the running track, skydives, throws down in the boxing ring, plays soccer and football,...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Drake receiving Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 BBMAs

Dick Clark Productions and NBC have announced that record-breaking music superstar Drake will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Drake holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27, setting the mark after taking home 12 awards in 2019. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
Internetinfluencive.com

Jay Pareil on Finding Instagram Fame

Whether you are big into hip hop or not, you should remember one single name in 2021: and that’s Jay Pareil. Real name Joseph A Irving III, this is one young rapper that is reaching for the stars. Jay made his debut onto the hip hop scene in Philadelphia with...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Saweetie Drops New Single & Video for ‘Fast (Motion)’: Watch

Icy Gang, tap in! Saweetie releases a brand new catchy single, ‘Fast (Motion)’, along with a playful music video, showing off the rapper’s powerful skills. The Bay area femcee teased fans a few days ago on her Instagram page. The upbeat track will be featured on her highly-anticipated debut album,...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Anitta Enlists DaBaby on ‘Girl From Rio’ Remix: Listen

Brazilian pop star Anitta is currently enjoying the success of her latest single ‘Girl From Rio’ which is hot on streaming across the world. With the song and her upcoming album on Warner Records, she is looking to have a big breakthrough worldwide (particularly in the U.S.) after already conquering the Brazilian and related markets over the last 10 years. The English-language track samples the 1962 hit “Garota de Ipanema” (“The Girl From Ipanema”) and pays tribute to Brazilian women.
InternetEDMTunes

The Chainsmokers Awaken Social Media Profiles to Tease New Music

Its been a long while since we’ve written about The Chainsmokers. Seven months, to be exact. Our last post was about how Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, AKA The Chainsmokers won the Billboard Music Awards top artists award. In doing so, they beat out the late Avicii, DJ Snake, Illenium, and Marshmello. Judging off their last album, I would say this was well deserved. Now, it seems as though the duo is set to make a comeback, by the way of new music. At least we hope. I say this, as The Chainsmokers recently took to social media to change their default profile headers & photos, drop an official website. The photo they updated to you ask — you can find that, below.
Internethotnewhiphop.com

Big Sean Allegedly Blocks Twitter User For Bringing Up Questionable Bars

Big Sean is one of the artists who has grown a lot over the years when it comes to his art. His latest project was a huge triumph for Detroit hip-hop and he currently has millions of adoring fans who are always waiting to hear his next move. However, Sean also has his fair share of haters who have no issue criticizing him on social media when they see the right opportunity.
InternetNew York Post

‘Disaster Girl’ selling original photo behind viral meme for $473K

She’s cashing in on her 15 minutes of flame. The woman in the iconic “Disaster Girl” meme is capitalizing on her internet fame 16 years later — by selling the original photo for a mind-boggling $473,000. “Disaster Girl” is now a non-fungible token (NFT), a unique digital signature, which allowed...