San Antonio, TX

Storied San Antonio ranch owner, author has died at 67

By Steven Santana
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Asa Fitzsimons, author and owner of the historic SHAPE Ranch in Dimmit County, died at his home on May 16 at the age of 67. Fitzsimons died after a long battle with esophageal cancer, according to an article in the SA Report. Fitzsimons was born in San Antonio on Nov. 2, 1954, and raised to be a rancher, according to his obituary from Porter Loring.

