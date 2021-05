Angel McCoughtry went down in an exhibition game on Saturday and announced on Monday that she has torn her right ACL and meniscus. The Aces, who are the league favorites, will now be without a key player who is one of the all-time greats. With A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage leading the way, they still have a team with a lot of top-end talent and their list of stars still includes Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Riquna Williams as well. But the acquisition of McCoughtry, who previously spent 10 years with the Atlanta Dream, was a big reason why the Aces were picked by many to be the second or third best team in the league prior to last season even with Cambage opting out.