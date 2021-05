Well it’s never easy with this bunch. On Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers got a fantastic start from Matthew Boyd and took a 7-0 lead into the eighth inning. Then Joe Jiménez, Jose Cisnero, and an error from Niko Goodrum threw it all away. Fortunately, Goodrum redeemed himself by stealing second base in the bottom of the ninth, setting himself up to score on Robbie Grossman’s walkoff single. Hey a win is a win, and we’ll take it, but it’d be nice to see this club put together a complete performance at some point.