Roma Wraps Up Season With Away Fixture at Napoli

It’s not that often that you see a football season with such finely demarcated lines, but for AS Roma, there were two clearly defined phases to the 2020-2021 season: a slow crawl to begin the season, punctuated by mixed results and so, so many missed chances, before a marked turnaround in 2021. After steady progress through their first two seasons in existence, Roma had proven themselves to be one of the top three or four sides in the league, so expectations last fall were sky-high, but Roma came crashing back to the earth to start the season, winning only four of their first 12 matches.