There are miles of rivers flowing through Montana — about 169,829, to be exact. And with that, you’ll find some of the best fishing in the world, especially if you love catching trout in front of a scenic, mountainous backdrop. Many of the visitors to the Treasure State come to visit Yellowstone, the country’s first national park. And fortunately for them, there are plenty of rivers to fish in and around Yellowstone. Here are five of the must-cast runs to wade or float.