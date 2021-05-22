Stephen King Series Chapelwaite Gives Us Its First Look at a Dismayed Adrien Brody

Audiences can practically set their clocks by Stephen King adaptations. Going back to 1976 when Brian de Palma's Carrie was released, there have only been six years total in which audiences didn't have a live-action King story to enjoy – via either a brand new release or a new season of an existing television show. Last year fans were delivered the stellar HBO series The Outsider, Shudder's Creepshow Animated Special (which in part is based on the short story "Survivor Type"), and Paramount+'s The Stand, but now it's 2021, and that means that it's time for Lisey's Story to take the spotlight on Apple TV+, and it does just that in the preview above.