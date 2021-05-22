newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stephen King Series Chapelwaite Gives Us Its First Look at a Dismayed Adrien Brody

By Rob Bricken
Gizmodo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis. This is the look of a man who knows he has 10 long episodes of exponentially increasing horror ahead of him. Chapelwaite, based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” (there’s no apparent connection to King’s more famous novel Salem’s Lot), has released a first look at the series through a collection of pictures. Sometimes, like Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), the people in them look unspeakably bleak; sometimes, like his three children (Ian Ho, Jennifer Ens, and Sirena Gulamgaus) next to him, they look incredibly sad and upset. But sometimes, like journalist-turned-governess Rebecca Black (Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire), they’re just looking around:

io9.gizmodo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hampshire
Person
Stephen King
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Rebecca Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Schitt#Epix#Widower Charles Boone#Horror#Preacher#Salem#Trailer#Dark Family Secrets#Man#Pictures#Jerusalem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Adrien Brody Joins “Succession” S3

Adrien Brody has been added as the latest recurring guest star for the forthcoming third season of the Emmy-winning drama series “Succession”. In the new season after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall, Logan Roy is in a perilous position and scrambles to secure familial, political and financial alliances ahead of a potential family civil war.
TV Seriesnews-shield.com

‘Lisey’s Story’: Julianne Moore Is an Unhinged Widow in First Look at Stephen King Series (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is looking to the king of horror for its next limited series with Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. The author has adapted and written the series which is set to debut Friday, June 4, 2021 on the streaming platform. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore leads the all-star eight-episode drama and viewers are getting their first look with a newly-released trailer.
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Julianne Moore Is on a Dead Man’s Scavenger Hunt in First Trailer for Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story: Watch

Julianne Moore goes on a dead man’s scavenger hunt in the new trailer for Lisey’s Story, an adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 book that premieres June 4th on Apple TV+. King once called Lisey’s Story his favorite novel, and perhaps for that reason he chose to write the teleplays for all eight episodes himself. The story follows Lisey Landon, widow of the novelist Scott Landon (Clive Owen), whose attempts to go through her late husband’s papers not only sparks fantastical memories of their time together, but also earns the ire of a dangerous stalker (Dane DeHaan).
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWeek

Succession season 3 casts Adrien Brody in a recurring role

The cast of Succession's next season just keeps getting better. Adrien Brody has joined the HBO show's third season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor will reportedly have a recurring guest role as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor "who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar," the Reporter says.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Adrien Brody, 48, joins season three of HBO juggernaut Succession as a 'billionaire activist investor' trying to wrest control of Waystar away from the corrupt Roy family

The morally bankrupt but financially wealthy Roy family will contend with a new one-percenter trying to take control of their media empire in season three of Succession. Adrien Brody, 48, has been cast as a 'billionaire activist investor' vying for the top spot at Waystar in the highly anticipated third season of the HBO hit, the network announced on Wednesday.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Julianne Moore & Clive Owen Star In A Haunting Stephen King Series From Director Pablo Larrain

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated limited series “Lisey’s Story,” based on the best-selling novel, and adapted and written by author Stephen King. Starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Academy Award-nominee Clive Owen, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Friday, June 4, 2021, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Succession - Season 3 - Adrien Brody Joins Cast

Oscar winner Adrien Brody is joining the third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession. Brody will guest star as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lisey's Story Trailer Delivers A Stunning And Intense Look At Stephen King's New Apple Miniseries

Audiences can practically set their clocks by Stephen King adaptations. Going back to 1976 when Brian de Palma's Carrie was released, there have only been six years total in which audiences didn't have a live-action King story to enjoy – via either a brand new release or a new season of an existing television show. Last year fans were delivered the stellar HBO series The Outsider, Shudder's Creepshow Animated Special (which in part is based on the short story "Survivor Type"), and Paramount+'s The Stand, but now it's 2021, and that means that it's time for Lisey's Story to take the spotlight on Apple TV+, and it does just that in the preview above.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheThings

'The Talisman': Will Netflix's Next Stephen King Adaption Be Worth The Wait?

There is a lot of anticipation for the new Netflix series, The Talisman. This epic work of fantasy and horror is a favorite amongst Stephen King fans, and it has long been regarded as one of his best works. Written in collaboration with fellow horror author Peter Straub in 1984, the novel became an instant hit and spent twelve weeks as the #1 book on the New York Times Best Seller List.
Books & LiteratureScreenrant.com

Stephen King: Every Story Adapted From Everything’s Eventual So Far

Many movies, miniseries, and television anthology episodes have been adapted from the short story collections of Stephen King, but how do the adaptations from his collection Everything’s Eventual rank? Stephen King’s career as a novelist began in 1974 with the publication of Carrie, his bestselling debut, but the author’s short stories had been published for over a decade before that book arrived on shelves. King’s first short story collection, 1978’s seminal Night Shift, spawned numerous adaptations on the big and small screen and contributed to the early success that made him a household name.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Tall man Adrien Brody to guest star on Succession, the show for tall men

Succession, the TV show about tall men saying “Fuck” at each other in increasingly inventive ways, has found yet another tall man to join its menagerie for its upcoming third season: Adrien Brody. And while Brody, who’s 6'1", isn’t quite up to the heights marshaled by Nicholas “Very Tall Cousin Greg” Braun, or the just-cast Alexander Skarsgård, he should still be able to comfortably tower over Kiernan Culkin and Sarah Snook for the guest-starring part, thus fulfilling the remit for any and all Succession guest stars, as far as we can tell.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheStreet

'Gwendy's Final Task' Returns To Stephen King's Castle Rock And Beyond

May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemetery Dance Publications is pleased to announce that Gwendy Peterson, heroine of the New York Times bestselling Gwendy's Button Box and Gwendy's Magic Feather, will be returning to bookstores everywhere on Feb. 15, 2022, in Gwendy's Final Task, an original novel by "horror giants" ( Publishers Weekly) Stephen King and Richard Chizmar that will take readers on a spellbinding journey from Castle Rock to another famous cursed Maine town to the MF-1 space station, where Gwendy must execute a secret mission to save the world. And, maybe, all worlds.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Stephen King

First Trailer Debuts for Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’. Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, which is based on the 2006 bestselling thriller by Stephen King. The story follows Lisey Landon…. Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy Team for Stephen King Adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for...
Moviesfilm-book.com

LISERY’S STORY Trailer: Julianne Moore discovers the source of Clive Owen’s imagination in Stephen King’s 2021 Adaptation [Apple TV+]

Apple TV+‘s Lisey’s Story (2021) TV show trailer has been released. The Lisey’s Story stars Julianne Moore, Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Clive Owen, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Giovanni Celentano, Clark Furlong, Ron Cephas Jones, Jonathan Rayson, Brian Hutchison, and Ryan Jordan McCarthy. Crew. Pablo Larraín directed...