Stephen King Series Chapelwaite Gives Us Its First Look at a Dismayed Adrien Brody
This. This is the look of a man who knows he has 10 long episodes of exponentially increasing horror ahead of him. Chapelwaite, based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” (there’s no apparent connection to King’s more famous novel Salem’s Lot), has released a first look at the series through a collection of pictures. Sometimes, like Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), the people in them look unspeakably bleak; sometimes, like his three children (Ian Ho, Jennifer Ens, and Sirena Gulamgaus) next to him, they look incredibly sad and upset. But sometimes, like journalist-turned-governess Rebecca Black (Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire), they’re just looking around:io9.gizmodo.com