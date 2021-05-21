newsbreak-logo
NPC Figure Competitor Aimee Parscale Shares Her Inspiring Story on ‘FFF’

By Roger Lockridge
Muscle And Fitness
 1 day ago
Many of the guests on Femme Flex Friday are considered elite athletes of bodybuilding and fitness. Each of them have a story to share, and hosts Lenda Murray and Alina Popa provide a spotlight to tell those stories every week. This week’s episode featured a guest whose name you may not know yet, but her story is as inspiring as any that has been told on the show.

Aimee Parscale is a Figure competitor in the NPC as well as a personal trainer. She didn’t have an athletic background before she started competing. As a matter of fact, she didn’t even go to a gym until she was 40 years old, even though her husband trained on a regular basis. She told Murray and Popa about the moment she decided that it was time to start focusing her health.

“I remember very vividly. I was sitting at a red light, and I actually called the trainer and said, ‘You know, ‘would you train me?’”

The trainer agreed, and Parscale’s journey began. The workouts were far from easy, as she was quick to explain. “There were several days that I would actually get sick during the training. I would think ‘it’s time to go home. I need to be done with this training.’ And she would look at me and say ‘no, you’re good. You can do this.’ And she kept the trash can right beside me and say ‘carry on.’”

Ultimately the journey would lead to a total weight loss of 178 pounds over the course of eight years, which is an amazing accomplishment on its own. Parscale upped the ante for herself. Since her personal trainer was preparing for a contest, she decided that she would eventually do one as well. When her trainer felt she was ready, Parscale took the stage at the 2019 NPC Nashville Night of Champions show.

“It was absolutely a wonderful experience for myself. Personally, I had said that the moment my foot hit the stage, I had won because I would’ve accomplished my goal. I think I was so excited just to be there to be a part of that, and now I look back on it as I’m sure we all do. The more we progress, the more we think ‘I could’ve been just a little bit better.’”

The reward of the journey was far more than the stage experience. Parscale’s results and story inspired numerous people to begin their own weight loss plans. As a personal trainer, she is reminded of how important her achievements are by her clients and the feedback they share.

“I truly feel like that’s what has been magical because I will have people that I work with for a month or two months, and they’ll pick up the phone, and they’re literally in tears. They say ‘I don’t know what you’ve done to me, but I had these negative feelings and for whatever reason, (now) I don’t.”

Make sure to watch the whole show to find out how former Mr. Olympia Lee Haney played a role in her journey, how her family feels about her dedication, and much more. This episode as well as all episodes of Femme Flex Friday are available to watch every Friday at 6 p.m. EST over at www.wingsofstrength.net.

