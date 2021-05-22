Ghosts, vegetables, hot sauce
Good Food host Evan Kleiman is a born and bred Angeleno. This week she speaks to Elizabeth Ito, the animator and creator of “City of Ghosts,” a six-episode Netflix series which Kleiman describes as “a love letter to Los Angeles.” Journalist Emilie Friedlander used Google as her metaphoric magnifying glass and fingerprint kit on her wild goose chase to uncover the origins of “F*cking Good Pizza.” Chef Eric Ripert knows his way around seafood and turns his focus to vegetables in his latest cookbook. Summer squash has hit the farmer’s market. Finally, Eater LA’s Farley Elliott has the story behind El Pato hot sauce.www.kcrw.com