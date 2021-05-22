newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Ghosts, vegetables, hot sauce

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Food host Evan Kleiman is a born and bred Angeleno. This week she speaks to Elizabeth Ito, the animator and creator of “City of Ghosts,” a six-episode Netflix series which Kleiman describes as “a love letter to Los Angeles.” Journalist Emilie Friedlander used Google as her metaphoric magnifying glass and fingerprint kit on her wild goose chase to uncover the origins of “F*cking Good Pizza.” Chef Eric Ripert knows his way around seafood and turns his focus to vegetables in his latest cookbook. Summer squash has hit the farmer’s market. Finally, Eater LA’s Farley Elliott has the story behind El Pato hot sauce.

www.kcrw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Hot Sauce#Good Food#Born And Bred#Summer Squash#Google Glass#El Pato#Ghosts#Love#Creator#Chef Eric Ripert#Origins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pizza
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Seafood
Related
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FOX26

Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of "Our Kind of People," a new Fox drama series from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. Based on "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's "The Cleaning Lady" will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Get Ready 'Jeopardy!' Fans: Buzzy Cohen Is Making a Big Comeback

Diehard fans of Jeopardy! will likely remember one of 2016's most memorable champions: Buzzy Cohen. The music industry executive who made waves on the game show for his nine-day winning streak joined the ranks of other memorable Jeopardy! contestants like Ken Jennings; however, Buzzy's turn on the show was much more polarizing than any other winner's.
Los Angeles, CAairows.com

The Petersen Museum x Luftgekühlt Launch Series of Porsche-Themed Exhibits

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has linked up with renowned Porsche-themed event organizers Luftgekühlt on a series of special exhibits starting with “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery.”. Available for visitors now, the eye-popping showcase features nine bespoke supercars and restomods from German tuner RUF, including a...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.