Everyone's summer shoe vibe is very different. While some people live each and every day in sandals of some sort, others prefer a more closed-toe situation consisting of sneakers, boots, loafers, and the like. All of the above are more than welcome in a summertime wardrobe so long as you have the right counterparts for them. I've recently had quite a few friends come to me asking about which shoes to wear with dresses, and after much deliberation, I came to the conclusion that minidresses are among the most versatile dress lengths around (at least for right now).