Levi’s has been running in one form or another since 1853, but it wasn’t until 1873 when Jacob Davis partnered with Levi Strauss to introduce the patented rivet that now features throughout the company’s designs. After producing overalls for miners for around 20 years, it developed the epochal 501 jean in the 1890s. To this day, it remains the undisputed king of denim, something that is so ingrained in daily life that we can safely assume almost all of us have a memory associated with it.