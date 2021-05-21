Jerry W. Hans
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Born in Lewisburg and raised in Milton, Pennsylvania, Jerry Wayne Hans was the oldest child of Helen (Bobb) and Alfred Hans. A standout wrestler at Milton High School, Jerry took his talents to Pennsylvania State University where he wrestled, participated in ROTC, and majored in industrial engineering. After graduation, Jerry joined the United States Air Force commissioned as a Lieutenant. During his time stationed at McGuire Air Force Base, he was introduced to and later married Helen Voninski.www.standard-journal.com