Jerry W. Hans

MILTON — Sofia Ramer tossed a four hitter, and the first seven hitters of the game for the Seals reached base and scored in an eight-run top of the first. Cassidy Shay knocked in four runs for the Seals (6-9 overall, 5-6 HAC-I) with a double and a homer, while Allison Beddall knocked in three runs and hit her fourth homer in the last six games.