Now hiring all seasonal positions for applicants that can stay at least until November with start dates as soon as possible. Competitive wages. A variety of positions are available, so let us know what suits you best! Greet and fulfill the wishes of our guests from around the world while they enjoy fine dining with views of our buffalo preserve. We use produce grown in our gardens and greenhouses for healthy meals. The guests of Zion Mountain Ranch tend to love their experience and good servers can make great tips! Part-time work on the farm is also an opportunity available to restaurant staff if desired.