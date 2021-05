In early February Nike teased the release of their Go FlyEase, a hands-free shoe that could quickly be slipped on and off thanks to a bi-stable hinge and tensioner technology. The design quickly garnered attention — and excitement — as a step towards more accessible footwear designed for those with disabilities and limited-mobility in mind. Although Nike never explicitly marketed the shoe towards the disabled (in the press release for the shoe Nike does use the word accessibility yet mentions it “serving the broadest range of active lifestyles possible — whether the wearer is champion fencer Bebe Vio, a student racing to class or a parent with their hands full”), the Internet understandably interpreted it as such, increasing the anticipation tenfold.