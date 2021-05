Kristin Cavallari is a lot easier to please than one might assume a reality star would be. For Mother’s Day, she doesn’t need much to feel appreciated. “I love when my kids actually make me something,” she told Parade.com of her favorite Mother’s Day gift. “My son actually made me a necklace that says best mom on it, which I still have. He made it at school so I thank the school for that.” Her kids–sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5–are becoming pretty savvy when it comes to pleasing their mom. “I think it’s really sweet when they take the time to make something that they think I’m really going to like. Obviously, he knows how much I love jewelry since I have Uncommon James, so I thought that was just really sweet.”