BFA St. Albans Bobwhite baseball 11 vs. St. Johnsbury 5. St. Johnsbury tallied two runs in the top of the second, but the Bobwhites responded with four of their own in the bottom of the inning. St. Johnsbury tacked on another run in the third, but the Bobwhites' offense broke the game open in the fourth scoring seven runs. The final two Bobwhite runs were scored in the sixth inning, as BFA earned their sixth win of the season and improved to 6-5.