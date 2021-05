Grapevine City Council and the planning and zoning commission will consider a proposed 475-unit multifamily complex near Grapevine Mills at their joint meeting May 18. The proposed Stars and Stripes development is located on about 10.5 acres of land at 3200 Grapevine Mills Parkway. Council and the planning and zoning commission will vote on whether to grant a conditional use permit to establish a master development site plan for the complex. The development would have two four-story structures. Proposed site plans show two pools and two five-story garages as part of the project. The complex would also have pedestrian walkways and open green space for future tenants.