Moore County, TN

Alvin Ray Davenport Obituary

Tullahoma News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Ray Davenport, 76, of Moore County passed this life on May 19, 2021 after an extended illness at home. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was retired from Arnold Air Force Base where he worked as an instrument technician in the propulsion wind tunnel. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and hobby farming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin A. Davenport Sr. and Ivadell Himes Davenport of Tullahoma, brother, James Allen Davenport of Moore County, and sister, Sandra Kay Bunn of Tullahoma.

