Alvin Ray Davenport Obituary

The 21st annual soap box derby in Tullahoma will not only be the return of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the debut of the first second generation driver. Rodney’s Body Shop owner Rodney Hall and his two sons Dustin and Dylan first attended the soap box derby in 2002 and always participated in the race since then as a family tradition. This year, Hall said his 8-year-old grandson Grayson will be participating in his first soap box derby, making him the second generation in his family to race.