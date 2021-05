Mrs. Myrtis C. Walls, age 85, of the Caney Spring Community in Marshall County, TN, died on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Columbia, TN. Visitation with the family was on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service was conducted on Monday, May 10, 2021 with interment following in the Allen Cemetery in the Caney Spring Community.