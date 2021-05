NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Nine victims were rescued Friday night during a joint human trafficking operation conducted by several Boone County and state law enforcement agencies. According to a release from the state attorney general's office, the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office and "a multitude of other local, state, and federal agencies" conducted the operation out of the Holiday Inn East hotel in Columbia. In addition to the nine victims, participating agencies "made contact" with two children during the operation. Two suspects were detained.