'Like a playground without children' during pandemic, Antiochian Village Camp leaders eager to welcome guests again

Fr. Chris Shadid (right), with his wife Sophia, is director of Antiochian Village Camp. SUBMITTED PHOTO

LIGONIER – Antiochian Village Camp is where faith and fun come together.

Camp director Father Chris Shadid and his wife, Sophia, announced the fall registration for adult camp, to be held from Sept. 17-20. Attendees will grow in the Orthodox faith while enjoying the weekend with inter-generational campers, he said.

“We have gotten adults as young as 21 and as old as 78 years old,” Shadid said.

Non-Orthodox interested in orthodoxy are welcome to attend. The Shadids hope to meet campers who want to experience “The Ancient Faith.” If non-Orthodox are unable to attend, Shadid encourages individuals to visit “one of the four Orthodox churches in Johnstown.”

The Orthodox Christian faith is the central aspect of the Antiochan adult camp. There will be daily services, workshops and Christian education, along with “fun things and tasty things,” Sophia said.

“Like Aunt Janet’s banana bread,” Shadid added.

A few spoilers

To encourage light-hearted conversation, expect ice-breaker questions.

In a glass without ice, campers will savor the first miracle of Jesus – wine.

“There is a wine and cheese social,” Sophia said.

In this gathering, there will be one-on-one DIY (do inquiries yourself) with fellow campmates.

Their athletic abilities should be part of the discussion. Angleball is a camp favorite. The sport was popular in World War II. Servicemen played the game to stay fit prior to deployment.

“I love the sport,” Shadid said. “It doesn’t require any special skills – just run, throw and catch a ball.”

Away from the angleball field, the camp depicts a fall postcard, with wildlife emerging into the picture.

“There are animals to be seen here,” Sophia says. “Deer, groundhogs and turkeys.”

Outdoors, a chill may be felt, so pack a sweater or jacket. However, spending time in the natural elements does not involve sleeping in tents. The heated cabins are nice and cozy if it gets cold.

In regards to sleeping arrangements, campers are separated into cabins by gender, which means splitting up couples. A few lodging units are available if a couple needs to be together. Coming or going from the cabin, campers may feel eyes on them.

“That’s big calm Belle and feisty little Louie,” Shadid said. “Our dogs want you to pet them and love on them.”

Like Antiochian Village, the four-legged twosome is ready for a crowd.

The joy was missed

Last year, “Antiochian Village was like a playground without children,” Shadid said.

“At a playground and at this camp, you see joy,” he said. “When there are no people to serve, the joy is missed.”

Despite the pandemic, the camp stayed connected to its village family through virtual programming, calling young campers on their birthdays and starting a monthly newsletter, “The Gathering Place.”

Even without foot traffic, camp staffers continued to maintain the property.

Antiochian Village spans over 400 acres. This year, St. Ignatius Chapel needed re-siding. The camp successfully raised $30,000 for the renovation.

According to Shadid, the camp is in need of a used pick-up truck – preferably donated – to serve as a work vehicle around the camp property.

“It must be durable,” he said, “able to pass inspection, has four-wheel drive and can haul loads.”

Speaker, story-teller

In September, a favorite speaker of Shadid’s will visit. The session priest for adult camp is Father Nick Belcher, a former AV counselor. He now serves as the episcopal assistant at the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America.

Shadid said Belcher knows how to deliver Orthodox (soul) food.

“One famous saint in the Orthodox church is St. John Chrysostom,” Shadid said. “Chrysostom means ‘golden mouth.’ The man’s words are gold.”

The newest staff member, James Matthews, shared Belcher’s personal impact on him: “His words encouraged me to keep living the faith.”

Assistant camp director Cade Scott shared an interesting fact about Belcher: “Before the priesthood, he was a high school teacher in Altoona.”

With a former teacher present, the camp adheres to all CDC guidelines, Shadid said.

“Please check the camp website to learn more,” he said.

In regards to cellphones: “You will not need Facebook,” Sophia said, “because you won’t be bored.”