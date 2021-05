In celebration of DeLand being designated the first Monarch City USA in the state of Florida, several Monarch butterflies have been added to the city’s sculpture walk. A total of nine butterflies were installed this week to complement the 13 other sculptures that are part of the DeLand Sculpture Walk. The walk is a collaboration between the Museum of Art-DeLand and the City of DeLand. The butterfly idea evolved from a suggestion by DeLand resident Susan Bauerle; the sculptures were designed by John Wilton and fabricated by RDS Industrial in Cocoa.