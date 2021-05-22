newsbreak-logo
San Jose Earthquakes to play California Clasico at full capacity

San Jose Sentinel
 1 day ago

(Harry How/Getty Images)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Friday, the San Jose Earthquakes announced it will host the California Clasico at PayPal Park against the LA Galaxy without any attendance restrictions.

"With the updated guidance from the State of California, we are excited to fully open our stadium on June 26 against the Galaxy at PayPal Park,” said Jared Shawlee, Earthquakes chief operating officer, in a statement.

The California Classico was originally scheduled to be played at Stanford Stadium.

“The California Clasico is the Bay Area’s best summer sporting event, and we’re bringing all of the pomp and circumstance our fans have enjoyed for years at Stanford Stadium back to our home in San Jose," said Shawlee.

Fans at the game can experience a variety of festivities, including tailgating with live music and DJs.

During halftime, the Quakes will honor frontline workers and other community members who made a difference amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will donate more than 500 tickets to frontline workers and their families for the match.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m

San Jose, CA
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

