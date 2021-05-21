newsbreak-logo
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County 5-Star Program helps you stay safe and live life

By Penny Stine
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mesa County 5-Star Program has been in place since last July, and has helped local businesses stay in business even when there were much stricter capacity restrictions in place in other parts of the state. Under a new resolution from the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, residents in Mesa County have the freedom to choose the measures they take to protect themselves. Hundreds of businesses made the choice to remain in the 5-Star program and promote safety measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

