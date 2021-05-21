newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Bernice (Tuttie) Schroeder

Cover picture for the articleBernice (Tuttie) Schroeder was born July 26, 1929 to Willie H. Esse and Mary Retzloff Esse in Lenz, Texas. She passed from her earthly home near Peggy on May 12, 2021 at the age of 91 years. She was one of six children that grew up in the Esseville community....

