Great Britain went out with a bang at the 2021 European Championships, downing the Championship Records in the final events Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Great Britain went out with a bang at the 2021 European Championships, downing the Championship Records in the final events: the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relays. The men’s relay was first, taking Gold in 3:28.59, shattering their own Championship Record of 3:30.44, which they set at the 2018 Championships in Glasgow.