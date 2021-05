COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at approximately 11:35am, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boating accident that occurred near Demons Drop Rapids, upstream of Pine Bar Recreation Area, on the Salmon River near Cottonwood. The reporting party advised the Sheriff’s Office that 31-year-old David Andrew Spencer was unaccounted for after the accident. David was last seen wearing all black clothing. David was not wearing a personal floatation device at the time of the accident.