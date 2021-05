Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement Friday saying “there is no reasonable reason to exclude Taiwan further” from the World Health Assembly, the annual international meeting of nearly every country in the world to be held on May 24. Although the United Nations considers Taiwan a part of China, the United States feels Taiwan deserves its place on the table, especially because of its early and effective response to the Covid-19 epidemic, which was first observed in Hubei Province, China. Newsweek.