Gillian Anderson is joining the cast of “The Great” Season 2 at Hulu. Anderson will appear in two episodes of the season as Joanna, the mother of Catherine (Elle Fanning). Joanna is a glamorous socialite from Germany, sometimes also known as the “maestro of marriage” for her abilities to arrange high profile partnerships for her daughters. She has heard rumors of her daughter’s coup and come to Russia to see it for herself. Though the apple of Catherine’s eye and a doting mother, it soon becomes clear Johanna has more sinister intentions to save her family’s reputation.